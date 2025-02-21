Visual from the spot of fire incident (Photo/ANI)

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, said an official.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sitapur Sadar, Abhinav Kumar, said that 6-7 fire tenders were dispatched to conduct the dousing operation upon receiving information about the fire.

"The factory owner said that he suspects some leakage due to which the fire broke out. The fire has been doused now. 6-7 fire tenders were engaged in the operation. There were no casualties in the incident," said the SDM while sharing details.

The exact reason for the blaze is not yet ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Sector 122 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said.

Upon receiving information, six fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident that took place at around 12.23 pm. (ANI)

