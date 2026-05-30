India News | UP: Fire Breaks out at Company's Premises in Noida's Sector 59, No Casualties

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a private company located in Sector 59 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, prompting a large-scale emergency response from fire officials.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, told ANI, "There's a big fire in the company situated in Sector 59. This is a ground-plus-one building, where a lot of chemical storage is stored. Our teams have 25 vehicles present here, and more vehicles are coming. We're trying to extinguish the fire, but we can't get access. We're trying to extinguish it. Ambulances have been called as a precautionary measure."

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Authorities confirmed that everyone inside, including the plant head, manager, and owner, has been evacuated safely.

"There's no news of anyone trapped. Everyone has been evicted, including the plant head, the manager, and the owner. We have talked to everyone. Everyone has been assembled, and there is no news about someone being trapped inside," he added.

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More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)