India News | UP: Fire Breaks out at Etah Warehouse, No Casualties Reported

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a gift collection warehouse in the Babu Ganj old vegetable market area of Etah, officials said.

According to the official, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the incident was reported.

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The blaze affected multiple floors of the building and also spread to two floors of an adjacent house before being brought under control.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Superintendent of Police (City) Shwetabh Pandey stated that the fire was now completely extinguished.

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"In Babu Ganj, a fire broke out in a house affecting two floors of the building as well as two floors of the adjacent house. Prima facie, the fire was caused by a short circuit. Seven fire tenders were deployed to the scene. The fire has now been completely extinguished. According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties," SP City added.

Officials said seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, and the fire was later completely extinguished.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to preliminary information, officials added.

Further investigation is still underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

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