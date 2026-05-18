India News | UP: Fire Breaks out at Hotel in Prayagraj's Civil Lines; No Injuries Reported

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

According to Prayagraj City DCP Manish Shandilya, no injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

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"Information was received about a fire that broke out at a hotel in Civil Lines. No injury has been reported. The police are trying to control the crowd here, and the rescue operations are underway," DCP Shandilya said.

He further added that the situation is being brought under control.

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"The fire is almost under control. Over five fire tenders are present on the scene," the DCP said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)