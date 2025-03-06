Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Kanpur on Wednesday night, officials said.

After receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

Visuals showed heavy smoke billowing out of the warehouse.

As per the officials, no casualties have been reported yet.

Deepak Sharma, CFO, Kanpur, said 10 fire tenders are present here and operations are underway to control the fire.

"A fire broke out in the wood market in Collectorganj, Kanpur...Fire team at the spot...Operations are underway to control the fire...10 fire tenders are present here," he said.

Further details were awaited. (ANI)

