Hamirpur/Jalaun (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Five people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Jalaun districts on Wednesday.

Three people died in Rath tehsil and two in Jalaun, police said.

In Hamirpur, Munna Ahirwar, a resident of Ikauna village, died while his brother-in-law was seriously injured, Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar said.

He said one Kashiprasad Kushwaha, who was grazing his goats in the fields near Majhgawan, also died in similar conditions.

In another incident, Shweta Rajput (20) of Sarsela village was standing under a tree when the lightning struck. She died in the incident while a man standing with her was injured, the officer said.

In Jalaun, a teenager and a woman died at Ladu Pura village under Kaalia police station area, police said.

Rati (45) and her son Yash (14) were grazing their goats in a field when suddenly it started drizzling and they had taken shelter under a tree when the lightning struck, killing them on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.

