Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Four people died and two seriously injured after a two-storey building collapsed due to a cooking gas cylinder blast in the Babul garden colony of Loni on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Nithaura Village under the area of Loni Police Station, officials said. It further came to light that a person named Muneer and his family members were staying in the building.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife’s Paramour With Help of His Brother in Bhandup, Both Accused Arrested.

"At 10 o'clock an intimation was received through 112 that a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Loni and a two-storey building collapsed and many people are buried in it. Immediately, the officers reached the spot and the rescue work was started with the help of fire services and police. 6 people buried in the debris were rescued. Out of 6, four people died and two people are gravely injured. All possible treatment is being provided to the injured people." Iraj Raza, SP rural told ANI

Further information is awaited.

Also Read | Video: 10 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out on 18th Floor of Residential Building in Thane.

Recently, the same incident happened in Lucknow on Monday, where one person was killed while five members of his family, including an eight-year-old boy, suffered serious burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and gave instructions to the officials for proper treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, in July this year, four people were killed and three injured in a cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab.

In May, at least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

In March this year, two persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)