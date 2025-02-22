Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Following the success of the "No Helmet, No Fuel" campaign, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration will now focus on encouraging both public and private sector organizations to ensure their employees wear seatbelts and helmets while travelling.

According to Assistant Regional Transport Officer Siyaram Verma, road accidents are a significant concern, so this initiative seeks to involve local government offices, factories, and businesses in the district in safeguarding their employees' lives.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Man Crushes Stray Dog to Death in Shyamla Hills After Canine Chews His Slippers, Case Registered.

"No helmet, no fuel is a great initiative that helps save the lives of many people. Our next initiative in this regard is to contact the government offices, private sector factories and offices in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district and motivate them to make their employees wear seatbelts and helmets...Soon, there will be meetings in this regard with people from different areas," Verma told ANI.

"There are a lot of accidents in our state and country and this initiative aims to save lives in these accidents... A lot of people have now started wearing helmets on the roads and this is a great achievement for the country," he added.

Also Read | 'My Father Is 100% Fit, Vote for Him': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Kumar Appeals to People To Re-Elect His Father in Upcoming Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Recently, a cruiser car heading to Varanasi from Mahakumbh collided with a parked truck near Mirzamurad police station, killing five people and injuring five others.

The incident happened in front of Rupapur village of Mirzamurad police station area when the vehicle hit the parked truck from behind on the highway, police said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state's Rs 8,08,736 crore budget for the Financial Year 2025-26 on Thursday, marking a 9.8 per cent increase from the previous fiscal.

The budget prioritizes infrastructure development, technology, education, healthcare, and social welfare, aiming to accelerate economic growth and improve public services across the state.

The capital expenditure in the budget stands at 20.5 per cent of the total allocation, highlighting the government's emphasis on industrial expansion, transportation, and investment-driven projects.

Among sectoral allocations, 22 per cent has been earmarked for infrastructure, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and allied services, 6 per cent for medical and health sectors, and 4 per cent for social security programs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)