Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): As Prayagraj gets ready for the Mahakumbh-2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made sure that the festival, which is set for January 13-26, will be not just magnificent but also safe and healthy.

The UP Jal Nigam Urban in Salori is installing a geo tube-based treatment facility to treat wastewater from 22 untapped drains in the city, which is a crucial part of this preparation.

To maintain the Ganges River's purity and cleanliness for the millions of pilgrims who attend the Mahakumbh, this project complies with the Chief Minister's order that no untreated sewage or drain water enters the river. On January 1, 2025, the Rs 55 crore treatment plant, which is presently in a trial phase, will start full operations.

Speaking to ANI, Executive Engineer Saurabh Kumar explained that the geo tube technology is an advanced sewage treatment method. The technology treats around 40-50% of the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and 80% of the Total Suspended Solids (TSS) in the sewage water.

After the sewage water passes through the geo tubes, it is further purified with hydrogen peroxide and ozonised, which is safer than chlorination. Ozonisation kills all types of faecal bacteria, ensuring that the treated water is safe for release into rivers.

Continuous monitoring of the treatment process will be conducted using OCEEMS (Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System) technology to ensure standards are met. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Salori plant on December 12 to oversee the preparations and issued clear instructions to ensure no issues arise during the Mahakumbh.

In addition, the Prime Minister unveiled the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, which will provide guidance, updates, and detailed information about the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

