India News | UP Government Assigns 60 Ministers as District In-charges

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a major administrative order assigning district in-charges to 60 ministers, in a move aimed at strengthening governance at the grassroots level and expediting the implementation of development schemes across the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both Deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -- have not been allotted charge of any individual district. As per the government arrangement, the top leadership will instead focus on overall monitoring of all districts and statewide governance, ensuring coordinated supervision of administrative and development work.

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Under the new allocation, Minister for Women Welfare Baby Rani Maurya has been assigned Etawah and Hathras, where she will oversee the implementation of welfare schemes at the ground level. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has been given responsibility for Aligarh and Firozabad.

Jaiveer Singh has been entrusted with Jhansi and Farrukhabad, while Dharampal Singh will oversee Ghaziabad and Rampur. Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" has been given charge of Mirzapur and Chitrakoot.

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Anil Rajbhar has been assigned Azamgarh and Siddharthnagar, whereas Rakesh Sachan will look after Rae Bareli and Kannauj, both considered politically significant districts. Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma has been given responsibility for Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

Among other key allocations, Yogendra Upadhyay has been assigned Kanpur Nagar, Ashish Patel Gonda, Sanjay Nishad Kanpur Dehat, and Om Prakash Rajbhar Ambedkarnagar.

Dara Singh Chauhan has been given dual charge of Kushinagar and Shravasti. Sunil Kumar Sharma will oversee Saharanpur, Anil Kumar Moradabad, Bhupendra Chaudhary Agra, Kasganj, and Manoj Pandey Sitapur.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur Temple premises.

During the session, he interacted directly with local citizens to address their grievances and ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)