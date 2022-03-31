New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The government said on Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the Uttar Pradesh government for the inclusion of "Koli/Hindu Julaha community" in the Scheduled Castes list of Uttar Pradesh as a synonym of 'Kori' and had been returned to the state government for review.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayan Swamy told Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the proposal was examined in accordance with laid down modalities.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: NTAGI To Review Covovax Data for Use in 12-Year Olds and Above.

"As the proposal was not supported by the Registrar General of India (RGI), accordingly the same has been returned to the state government with a request to review or further justify their recommendation in the light of observations of the RGI," the minister said.

He said the government has laid down modalities for deciding claims for modification - inclusion, exclusion, correction - in the lists of Scheduled Castes under which the concerned state government has to initiate the proposal with full justifications.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Rewa SP To 'Use Bulldozer To Demolish House of Rape Accused'.

Under the said modalities, there is no proposal from the Uttar Pradesh government in regard to the correction of spelling errors in the names of Scheduled Castes, the minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)