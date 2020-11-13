Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Anant Dev who was Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur during an operation against gangster Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in July in which 8 policemen were killed.

The action against Dev was initiated after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommended a probe against him over his alleged nexus with slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his involvement in the July 3 incident.

The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the encounter case in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team who had arrived in the village to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. A day later, he was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)

