Kanpur, December 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a stern warning to criminals and anti-social elements in the state, and said that 18 cities of the state are going to come under the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and linked linking them with an Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) for enhanced surveillance.

"CCTV cameras are being installed in all major junctions and crossings in 18 cities of the states, and they are also being linked with an ICCC as part of the government's Safe City initiative," CM Yogi said.

He said, "This is meant to ensure the safety of our sisters and daughters. Criminals or anti-social elements who used to tease women at every nook and corner and dared to loot or rob citizens will no longer be allowed to do so."

He said, "This is meant to ensure the safety of our sisters and daughters. Criminals or anti-social elements who used to tease women at every nook and corner and dared to loot or rob citizens will no longer be allowed to do so."

"We will have a CCTV surveillance system to monitor every activity in public spaces, and if anyone is seen getting involved in any mischief, he will be caught before the next intersection," said Yogi, while adding that there will not any scope of breaching the security and safety of citizen, especially women.

UP government in order to provide a safe city to the women in the state, had in October this year announced that it will be setting up a 'Data Analytical Centre' under women power line 1090. The move was aimed at strengthening the safety measures for women in a safe city.

With the help of this Data Analytical Centre, the hot spots where crimes against women are taking place will be marked and police will be deployed over there.

"The data on crimes against women will be collected from various sources in this Analytical centre and action will be taken accordingly. The hot spot of eve-teasing will be marked based on which police will be deployed," officials had said.

