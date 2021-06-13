Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the death of Uttarakhand's Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh.

In a statement issued here, Governor Patel condoled the passing away of Hridayesh and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Adityanath also expressed grief over the demise of the senior Congress leader.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati too condoled the death.

Hridayesh died of a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday.

The 80-year-old senior Congress leader died at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi where she had gone to attend a party meeting, Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said quoting her son Sumit Hridayesh.

Hridayesh was a Congress MLA from Haldwani and one of the senior-most Congress leaders from the state.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year and had undergone heart surgery after her recovery.

Hridayesh had attended a party meeting chaired by the party in charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday.

Hridayesh's officer on special duty Abhinav Mishra said her last rites will be held in her hometown Haldwani on Monday.

Affectionately called "didi" in the political circles of Uttarakhand, her death came as a shock to most people including her political adversaries.

Hridayesh was the finance minister of Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017 and also held the portfolios of parliamentary affairs and higher education and planning in the Congress government led by Harish Rawat.

