Kanpur (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed essential items to 75 aanganwadi centres in the city where the latter praised the efforts put in by the workers to help control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing the programme held at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, the Governor said, "If every university in the state, college and private college adopts one village, then the picture of the villages can change. In UP, there are 58,000 village panchayats, while the number of universities, colleges and private colleges in the state is 60,000."

"If these educational institutes can adopt one village each, and implement the schemes of the Centre and the state government in the right manner for five years, then the picture of Uttar Pradesh can change in five years," she said.

Training programmes for aanganwadi workers will start after August 15, so that they can get themselves trained, and also make children educated and cultured, Patel said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adityanath said, "Aanganwadi centres are the foundation of our social system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, aanganwadi workers did a good job by associating themselves with monitoring committees."

"At the global level, the country achieved significant success in controlling the death rate and the positivity rate. Maximum apprehensions regarding COVID-19 infection was expressed for Uttar Pradesh, but the state owing to the guidance and inspiration of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) emerged as a state in giving better results related to COVID management and control as compared to other states," he added.

The state successfully controlled the first wave of COVID-19, and also made a successful effort to fight the second wave despite various challenges, and this was praised by the World Health Organization (WHO), the CM said.

Referring to a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Chief Minister said aanganwadi workers in association with monitoring committees are conducting house-to-house screening and also handing out medical kits.

He also said, "(As of now), most of the aanganwadi centres are situated inside the premises of basic education schools, and the basic education schools have been given a new makeover."

"Earlier, there were a large number of aanganwadi centres, which were operating from rented buildings, following which the current state government decided aanganwadi centres should have their own buildings, and in safe locations, so that children of the villages and localities get good education," Adityanath said.

