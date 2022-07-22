Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has accorded 'Y' category security to Samajwadi Party ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Yogi government has provided 'Y' category security cover to former cabinet minister due to security reasons.

Rajbhar had earlier announced that he had taken the decision to support the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections.

Speculations of Rajbhar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grew stronger with Adityanath's government providing the security cover to the SBSP chief. This will break the Samajwadi Party alliance in the state as the SBSP has 6 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also attended a dinner hosted in honour of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Mumru at Yogi Adityanath's residence.

Rajbhar had joined hands with the BJP prior to the 2017 Assembly elections before parting ways with it. He joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led alliance before the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

