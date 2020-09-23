Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday allowed the phase-3 trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine ''Covaxin'' in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

The vaccine is currently being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad conveyed the government's permission to test the anti-COVID-19 vaccine in the two cities through a letter to Bharat Biotech International Limited's director V Krishna Mohan.

"Kindly refer to your letter dated September 19, 2020 for permission and facilitation to initiate the COVAXIN Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety clinical trials in Uttar Pradesh. It has been decided to allow Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase-3 trial in Lucknow and Gorakhpur," Prasad said in his letter.

"All permission will have to be obtained by you and all safety and other protocols will have to be followed as per the guidelines of the Government of India for conducting clinical trials," he added in the letter.

For Lucknow, Dr R K Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has been made the nodal person, while for Gorakhpur, Dr Ganesh Kumar, the Principal of BRD Medical College has been made the nodal officer.

