Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said.

On September 22, the administration in Ambedkar Nagar district had demolished 20 shops worth around Rs 1.40 crore belonging to the gangster.

As many as 35 cases are registered against Mubarak in various districts of the state.

Action has also been initiated under the Gangsters Act at a complex in Hansvar market, according to the official.

