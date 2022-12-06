Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday discussed the supplementary budget which it introduced on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a supplementary budget of Rs 337.89 billion (Rs 3378954.67 lakh) in both houses of the state legislature.

In an attempt to accelerate efforts to achieve $1 trillion economy goal, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a supplementary budget of Rs 337.89 billion (Rs 3378954.67 lakh) in both houses of the state legislature on Monday.Presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature, the budget proposes Rs 140 billion (14,000 crore) for new schemes.

The supplementary budget also proposes Rs 2.96 billion (Rs 296 crore) for organizing the upcoming Global Investor Summit to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February 2023 and Rs 8.99 billion (Rs 899 crore) for the Smart City project.

Furthermore, the supplementary budget proposes Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore) for Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Yojana and Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) for start-ups and incubators.

The budget makes the highest provision of Rs 80 billion for industrial development authorities to develop private industrial parks and hubs.

Besides, the supplementary budget proposes Rs 5.21 billion for organizing Prayagraj Kumbh on a grand note and Rs 4 billion for constructing court complexes in 10 districts under a pilot project.

Chief Minister Yogi's ambitious CM Fellowship scheme has also been taken care of in the budget, while financial proposals Have been made for furthering Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Yojana, Smart City and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Moreover, the budget provides Rs 20 billion for the widening and strengthening of roads and Rs 3 billion for distribution of free tablets and smartphones to the youth. The budget proposes Rs 50 million (Rs 5 crore) for the establishment of music college at Hariharpur in Azamgarh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday also inaugurated the ruling party and opposition lobbies in addition to the new corridor in Vidhan Bhavan. Proper seating arrangements have been made in both the lobbies while pictures of former MLAs along with ruling party and opposition MLAs are displayed on its walls.

This is the third session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The winter session will be a short session.

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature was held in September earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament will likely be held from December 7 to December 29, this year. (ANI)

