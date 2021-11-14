Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for not taking any big decision in the last 4.5 years.

His remarks came during the 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath yatra' held in Kushinagar ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

'With district recognition, airport, roads, laptops, ambulances, we applied developmental plans, which is why the public wants SP again. Yogi govt has not taken any big decision in the last 4.5 years', he said.

Earlier today, Yadav alleged that custodial deaths have increased in Uttar Pradesh under 'Thoko Raaj' prevailing under the BJP-led Yogi Adtyanath government in the state.

He also claimed that his party will come to power in the state where elections are due early next year. (ANI)

