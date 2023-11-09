Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has started efforts to improve the state's Geographic Information System (GIS) even further to boost economic and industrial development in the state.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intentions, a comprehensive plan has been prepared to initiate unified software development of more than 17 processes such as surveys, digitalization, and mapping in Uttar Pradesh, an official release said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Cabinet Meeting With Council of Ministers in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

In this regard, the responsibility for software development has been assigned to Shreetron India Limited (SIL), which has directed its empaneled software companies to apply for software development through the Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the release said.

Notably, Shreetron India Limited is a company that operates under the administrative control of the state's Information Technology and Electronics Department and holds ISO 9001:2008 certification for a public sector unit. Unified software will be capable of completing more than 17 processes.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee ED Interrogation: Questioning of TMC MP in West Bengal School Recruitment Scam Completed in One Hour.

As per the intention of the Chief Minister, the specific unified software development work entrusted to Shreetron India Limited will be equipped with many features. It is believed that this software, being developed to make the geographical information system of the state more convenient and easier, will be capable of completing more than 17 processes like survey, digitalization and mapping.

In terms of GIS survey, this software will compile data of electric poles, roads, hand pumps, submersible pumps, wells, government establishments, bus stands, railway stations, etc. Moreover, it will also be capable of fulfilling tasks like identifying homes, blocks, and urban boundaries under municipal corporations.

Additionally, it will be able to handle processes related to online property details, including inputting primary data on forms, proper data storage, report compilation, and searching. Furthermore, this software will make use of satellite imaging to provide real-time access to the mapping process.

Shreetron India Limited (SIL) was originally incorporated as "Aptron Electronics Limited" under the Company Act of 1956 on February 1, 1979. Later, on April 24, 1984, the company's name was changed to Streeton India Limited. It's worth noting that SIL also works as a state nodal agency for Aadhar authentication services (AUAs/KUAs) for various projects, where Aadhar verification is required, including DBT and others, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)