Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) The body of an Uttar Pradesh official who was missing for the past four days was found at a government building here on Tuesday, police said.

Naseem Akhtar, 43, of the Estate Department was deputed at the OCR building and resided on the 11th floor. His body was found in the duct on the second floor, Hussainganj police station incharge Dinesh Singh Bisht said.

The family members of Akhtar had filed an FIR stating that he was missing for the past four days. Police is probing the matter and his body was sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

The OCR building is near the assembly, and legislators, government officers and journalists used to reside there. PTI

