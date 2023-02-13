Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in the state, the Faruwahi folk dance event was organized at the egalitarian intersection of Gomti Nagar to enhance the charm of the G20 conference being held in Lucknow.

The folk dance was performed on behalf of Ramgyan Yadav's team from Gorakhpur at the equitable intersection of Gomti Nagar.

Ramgyan Yadav, Team leader of Faruwahi folk dance said, "People watching the folk dance said that this kind of initiative of the government promotes our civilization and culture, along with it the folk dances which are becoming extinct are saved. All the viewers praised our hard work."

Cultural programs are being presented everywhere in Lucknow on the occasion of the G20 summit.

A light and sound show was organized for the G20 delegation at Agra Fort on Saturday. The event was marked by the presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

Speaking at the event, Smriti Irani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preserving the country's heritage is being carried forward through these types of shows in the country.

"PM Modi always talks about preserving our heritage. We have taken forward this message of PM. All the delegates were stunned after seeing the show and realising that this is not only the capability of India but also the history of India," Smriti Irani said.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday in Lucknow.

Highlighting the country's development strides and investment-friendly environment and pointing out that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country's growth, the PM said that India is reforming not out of compulsion, but out of conviction.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships collectively.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement. (ANI)

