Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that legal action has been taken against 7,570 cyber criminals while Rs 90 crore has been recovered.

Replying to a question from Samajwadi Party (SP) member Atul Pradhan during question hour, about the measures being taken by the government to check increasing cybercrimes in the state, he said that the government had announced that a Cyber Police Station would be set up in every district of the state.

“The government’s interventions to curb cybercrimes have led to significant outcomes and a total of 13,155 cybercrime cases have been registered between 2022 and March 2023, of which charge sheets have been filed in 4,372 cases, while final reports have been submitted in 4,606,” he said.

Besides, 45 cases have been rejected, he added.

Khanna said that the government was proactively dealing with cases of cybercrime in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against crime including cybercrime. This has led to significant enhancement in the state's crime statistics in the last six years.

The Finance Minister emphasized a noticeable decline in crime rates since assuming power. He underscored the administration's unwavering commitment to dispensing the most stringent penalties for criminal offences, often setting precedent through exemplary punishments.

“Be it the NCRB data or local data, the policy of zero tolerance adopted by the government towards crimes has been fully implemented. As a result, UP has transformed into a benchmark, and the popular opinion is that the state of law and order is much better today than during the previous governments,” he said. (ANI)

