Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Friday asked DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy to take action against 37 police personnel who have been found guilty in a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the Bikru village incident.

The 37 police officers have been alleged to have helped gangster Vikas Dubey during their posting in Kanpur.

The officers include 18 inspectors, 10 deputy inspectors, 8 constables and a beat incharge.

According to the order by Home Secretary Tarun Gaba, major punishment has been recommended for 8 police personnel according to service rules. Minor punishment has been recommended for 6 police personnel.

Action has been recommended pending enquiry on 22 police personnel.

Prior to this, an SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the encounter case in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team who had arrived in the village to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. A day later, he was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)

