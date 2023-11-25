Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has seized over 2.41 lakh kilogrammes of illegal drugs through raids in various districts of the state from the year 2020 to October 2023.

As per a government release, the value of the total seizure has been estimated at more than Rs 1,400 crore in the international market.

Additionally, more than 40,000 cases have been registered and more than 45,000 traffickers have been arrested under the NDPS Act. The stringent actions against drug dealers has not only impacted the trade significantly in the state but also led to the decline in related crimes.

ADG Crime SK Bhagat said that in a swift action on the instructions of CM Yogi, a total of 2,41,431 kg of illegal drugs have been seized in three years and 10 months. This includes 1,94,346 kg ganja, 40,359 kg doda (poppy straw), 2,032 kg opium, 3,518 kg charas, 984 kg heroin (smack), 186 kg morphine and 3.82 kg cocaine.

Additionally, under the NDPS Act, legal proceedings have been initiated in 40,929 cases, leading to the arrest of 45,823 individuals. Property confiscation actions under Section 68 (E) and (F) have also been carried out in Hapur and Mathura.

Bhagat said that the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), formed to curb the drug trade, has seized 9349.93 kg of illegal drugs till October 23. This includes 43 kg morphine, 4.85 kg heroin (smack), 79.22 kg charas, 35.89 kg opium, 5965.15 kg doda (poppy straw) and 3259.92 kg ganja.

Meanwhile, ANTF has registered 71 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 187 people. Moreover, ANTF has demolished three illegal drug factories operating in the state. This includes two factories in Agra and one in Bareilly.

ANTF DIG Abdul Hameed said that so far this year, 40,905 kg of illegal drugs have been seized in eight zones of the state, while 6013 cases have been registered against illegal drug dealers and 7539 people have been arrested. He further mentioned that maximum of 10816 kg of illegal drugs was seized in Kanpur zone, 7,763 kg in Varanasi zone, while 4,626 kg of illegal drugs were seized in Meerut zone.

Similarly, 13,961 kg of illegal drugs were seized in 7 police commissionerates, while 1322 cases were registered against illegal drug dealers and 1635 people were arrested. Agra Commissionerate seized the maximum of 4,460 kg of illegal drugs, while Kanpur Commissionerate seized 3,265 kg, and Gautam Buddha Nagar seized 2,703 kg of illegal drugs. (ANI)

