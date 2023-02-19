Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Aiming to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout Uttar Pradesh during summer, the Yogi Adityanath government is entering into power banking agreements with several states and Jammu and Kashmir in the country.

For improved power supply in all areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has reached power banking agreements with Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, power banking means that in months when the availability of power is more than the demand in a state, the surplus power of the state is given to those states where the demand for power is more.

"In a first, agreements have been made for 249.29 million units with Jammu and Kashmir, and 61.56 million units with Tamil Nadu. An agreement is proposed with Karnataka. Compared to last year's power banking of 449.6 million units from Rajasthan, 1967.8 million units (almost four times) have been done this year by making efforts," the statment said.

The step was taken on the instructions of CM Yogi.

"Through this, UPPCL has got success in power banking through various states. Power banking agreements have been signed with Jammu Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Also, such agreements are proposed with Karnataka and NTPC," the statement said.

Power Corporation's Chairman M Devraj informed that the timely efforts made by the corporation would benefit the state's power supply in the coming summer.

He further informed that Power Corporation Management has already swung into action to manage the proper availability of electricity in view of the upcoming summer season.

"In summer, when the demand for electricity increases in Uttar Pradesh and it is expensive in the power exchange, electricity is returned without purchase from those states where electricity has been given earlier through power banking," the statement said. (ANI)

