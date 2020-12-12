Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced setting up a directorate of Religious Affairs Department (Dharmarth Karya Vibhag) for the 'smooth functioning of religious activities' in the state.

As per an official release of the state government, the headquarters of the directorate will be set up in the building provided by Kashi Vishwanath Distinguished Area Development Council in Varanasi district, while another sub-office will be situated in Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad.

"In the last three and a half years, the state government has made several efforts in giving special recognition to the religious places as well as providing convenience to the devotees. The pilgrimage facilities including Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham are also being extended," the state government said.(ANI)

