Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): As a part of ongoing projects under the Vision Document 2047, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has initiated a project to install prefabricated toilets at all the scenic ghats along the holy Sarayu River so that tourists coming to Ayodhya for consecration ceremony of Ram Temple as well as for Magh Snan do not face any inconvenience.

Notably, after the consecration ceremony on January 22, there will be a huge gathering of devotees at the banks of the Sarayu River and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Moreover, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15, saints, devotees, and the local population of Ayodhya will take a dip in the holy Sarayu at various ghats under Magh Snan. Because of this, the Yogi Government is going to install prefab toilets to provide sanitation facilities for the visitors.

According to an official release, the process of installation, operation and maintenance of 500 prefab toilets has already been started at all the major ghats along Saryu River through selection of an agency. The agency will be determined with due consideration to cost and quality. Under this, the agencies willing to work will have to implement processes like demonstrating the working prototype of these toilets in front of the ADA and providing the best facilities at a low cost.

The operation of these toilets through the agency will be implemented for a minimum of 12 months. The designated agency must ensure that the entire block is in good operational and hygienic condition. Toilet seat blocks supplied with all necessary sanitary fitments should be of the highest quality.

Moreover, effective cleaning of septic waste, uninterrupted water supply, and proper maintenance of sanitation equipment using environmentally friendly chemicals, as well as tasks such as maintaining a gang-chart, registers, attendance records, caretakers, management oversight as well as organising cleanliness programs will be carried out.

Additionally, the agency will have to ensure that toilet seat blocks have proper ventilation and lighting and operate 24x7 with auxiliary tools. The agency will provide all necessary information/signage and public awareness tools, to fulfil the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and encourage people to adopt good civic practices and educate others about it, officials said.

Considering colour coding, public toilets for both men and women will be operated. Blue will be used for toilets for men and pink for women.

Additionally, signage boards displaying indicators guiding these toilets will be shown in different languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Gujarati, and Marathi. Furthermore, helpline numbers in both Hindi and English languages will also be displayed at each booth to help the common people get the necessary assistance, they added.

Notably, the Solid Waste Management rules of 2016, directives of NGT, and guidelines from SBM 2.0 will be ensured for the cleanliness of the ghats and support from other teams involved in the sanitation and public awareness campaign will be periodically ensured.

It is noteworthy that out of the 500 toilet blocks to be established here, 450 should have Indian Water Closets (IWC)/Orissa PAN, with provisions for specially-abled individuals in 10 of them, while the remaining 40 should have European Water Closets (EWC) with signage on the doors for easy understanding. To avoid any inconvenience for travellers using these toilets, a dedicated control room will be established.

Additionally, a toll-free mobile number will be provided (24x7) for attending calls and addressing issues related to waste management promptly and systematically. (ANI)

