Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to set up a district helpdesk by the end of December to help the farmers before the survey for sowing of Rabi crops starts.

According to an official release, the name and mobile number of the team members, along with their helpdesk number, will be shared with upagristack@gmail.com.

It is noteworthy that the state government is using digital crop surveys to gather accurate data on crops sown across the state. This involves conducting field-to-field surveys of crops sown during the Rabi, Kharif, and Zaid seasons.

The government has directed districts to activate their existing Kharif surveyors (currently shown as unavailable on the portal) by December 20, 2023. Moreover, new surveyor credentials must be generated by the end of December.

Furthermore, it has been instructed that continuous practice should be done on the training app. Recently, training programs have been organized at the district and NIC levels. The budget allocation process is also underway.

Surveyors' bank account details are being uploaded to the portal to facilitate the payment of their Kharif honorarium before December 31, 2023. (ANI)

