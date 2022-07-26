Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer money directly to bank accounts of the parents of students studying in classes one to eight for buying uniforms and other items for academic session 2022-23. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

“In the academic session 2022-23, for the purchase of uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks, school bags and stationery, the parents of students from classes one to eight in government primary, upper primary and aided schools will get money directly in their accounts,” an official spokesperson said here.

However, the spokesperson did not divulge the total amount to be transferred into the parents' bank accounts. The cabinet has also cleared a proposal to issue advance financial approval of the entire amount for purchasing these items every year without waiting for the share from the Centre. In the academic year 2022-23, the target is to benefit about two crore students from this scheme, officials said. The cabinet also approved a proposal to authorise the chief minister to take decisions regarding any process or change in rates in future. In all government and aided primary and pre-secondary schools of the state, uniforms are provided free of cost to the students of classes one to eight with the financial aid from the central government, while shoes, socks, sweaters, and school bags are provided from the budget of the state government, the officials said.

