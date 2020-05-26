India News | UP Govt Transfers 10 Senior IPS Officers

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 10 senior IPS officers on Tuesday.

A statement issued here by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "Additional Director General (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry has been made the Additional Director General, Satarkta Adhisthaan. He will be working as the acting DG. Prashant Kumar, who is currently posted as ADG Meerut, is the new ADG (Law and Order)."

ADG, Women Powerline Anju Gupta has been made the ADG, PTS Meerut.

Dipesh Juneja, who was the ADG, Security has been made the ADG, Karmik (Personnel). LV Antony Devkumar has been made the ADG, CB-CID.

Nira Rawat is the new ADG, Women Powerline, while Rajiv Sabbarwal has been made the ADG, Meerut zone.

Laxmi Singh, who was posted as the IG, PTS Meerut, has been posted as the IG, Lucknow range.

BK Singh, who is the ADG, PAC, has been given the additional charge of ADG, Security.

SK Bhagat, who is posted as the IG, Lucknow range, has been made the Secretary, Home Department, the statement said.

