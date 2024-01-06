Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has urged the residents of the state to light a 'Ram Jyoti' in every household on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.

In a meeting held on Saturday at the Tourism Bhawan in Lucknow, Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram said that Deepotsav will be celebrated across the country on January 22.

"People in Uttar Pradesh will also be encouraged to celebrate the same," Principal Secretary said.

"Our effort is to organize Deepotsav at all the mythological and historical places in the state. People will also be encouraged to light lamps at their homes", he added.

He further mentioned that this event will not be like the Deepotsav program held before Diwali, but will be bigger than that, and it will be celebrated in every home like a festival.

"The Tourism and Culture Department is appealing to all residents to light 'Ram Jyoti' in their homes. This is a historic occasion, and it is hoped that more people will actively participate in it than our expectations", he said.

Chief Secretary Mukesh Meshram revealed that as part of the cultural programs starting from January 14 in Ayodhya, artists associated with various forms such as classical music, singing, and instrumental music have been invited from all over the country.

"These artists will continuously showcase their performances for 70 consecutive days at various locations in Ayodhya. At least 4,000 to 5,000 artists will stay in Ayodhya for this duration, and kala gram is being established for their accommodation. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made by the government in the supplementary budget for these programs in the entire state," an official said. (ANI)

