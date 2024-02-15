Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the grant amount for Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the financial year 2024-25.

This amount is provided from the birth of daughters up to admission in undergraduate/diploma courses. The increase in grant amount will be effective from April 1, according to a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana is a conditional cash transfer scheme that ensures social security to the girl child along with her development. In this scheme girl child can have monetary benefits in six stages

Notably, in April 2019, the Women's Welfare Department launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana with a multifaceted agenda. This initiative aims to eradicate female foeticide, foster gender equality, prevent child marriages, enhance the health and education of girls, offer support for their self-reliance, and cultivate a positive societal perception towards girls, among other objectives.

Under this scheme, a total sum of Rs 15,000 (now 25000) is allocated across six distinct categories, facilitating comprehensive assistance for the beneficiaries.

Director of the Women's Welfare Department, Sandeep Kaur, said that the increase in grant amount has been ordered following an announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. As per the order, the initial amount of Rs 2,000 given at the time of birth has been increased to Rs 5000 from the financial year 2024-25.

For the completion of all vaccinations in one year, Rs 1,000 was given, which has been increased to Rs 2,000.

Besides, Rs 2000 given for admission to the first class of a girl which has now been increased to Rs 3000. In the fourth category, for admission to class six, the government provides Rs 2000, which has been increased to Rs 3000.

In the fifth category, Rs 3000 was given for admission to class 9, which has now been increased to Rs 5000.

Similarly, in the sixth category, the amount of Rs 5000 given to girls, who have passed the tenth or twelfth grade, or have been enrolled in a diploma/ undergraduate program for two years or more, has been raised to Rs 7000. (ANI)

