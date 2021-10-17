Ghaziabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will attend three programmes in Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar on Saturday said that Patel's plane will land around 11 am in the CISF campus in Indirapuram and then she will go by road to the ITS Management Institute in Mohan Nagar.

At the institute, she will honour organisations for adopting children suffering from tuberculosis. Afterwards, she will leave for the inspection of an old age home in Duhai village at 2 pm, the official said.

The governor will then visit the Dasna district jail where she will stay for four hours. Patel is then scheduled to spend the night at Gautama Budh Nagar, the SSP said.

Ample police force has been deployed on the routes to be taken by the governor's cavalcade to ensure her security, he added.

