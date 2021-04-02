Noida (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an ambulance outside a hospital in Noida where she was abandoned by two unidentified people, days after being allegedly abducted from Hapur district and gangraped, officials said on Friday.

The Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter, while the Hapur Police is separately investigating the case based on a complaint from her family, according to officials.

The class 10 girl had gone missing from Hapur on March 22 and two people had brought her to a private hospital in Noida on March 31 where they left her in an ambulance, a senior official said.

The duo then left the spot on the pretext of getting money from an ATM kiosk, the official added.

However, they did not return after which the hospital staff alerted the local Sector 24 Police Station in Noida, the official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said upon examination, the girl was declared dead by the hospital doctors and the body was taken into police custody.

CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby locations has been examined to identify the people who had brought the girl to the hospital and left her there, he said, adding further investigation was being carried out. PTI CORR KIS

