India News | UP: Hardoi SDM Injured in Alleged Stone Pelting During Flood Relief Inspection

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Hardoi Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sushil Kumar Mishra sustained injuries after an alleged stone pelting incident during an inspection of flood relief preparations in Pariyal village under Shahbad tehsil, officials said.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, District Magistrate Anunaya Jha said the incident occurred when the SDM was reviewing flood preparedness measures in Pal village on Monday.

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"Shahabad SDM was reviewing flood relief preparations in Pal village, when the village Pradhan's son allegedly misbehaved with him. The Pradhan's son summoned villagers, who became agitated with the SDM and took the Pradhan's son away from the spot. Later, as the Shahbad SDM was leaving, some angry women from the village attacked his vehicle with stones, which also caused a head injury. The Shahbad SDM received first aid and required stitches... Legal action is being taken against those involved," the DM told reporters.

The injured officer, Sushil Kumar Mishra, was immediately given first aid and required stitches due to a head injury sustained in the attack, officials added.

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Police have launched a probe into the incident, and legal action is being taken against those involved, the administration added.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Earlier on June 4, an accused in the murder of a hotel owner's son in Ghazipur was killed during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Kamlesh Bind, was wanted for the murder of Vineet Rai, the son of Bindu Hotel's owner. Kamlesh Bind, along with another accused, Shankar Pandey, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest.Shankar Pandey is absconding, and the search for him and other accused is underway, Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said.

The encounter took place near Pawahari Baba Ashram in Kurtha, during which SOG-in-charge Rohit Mishra was injured. (ANI)

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