Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) A high-level meeting was held at the Lucknow Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday to review infrastructure and enhance border policing along the Indo-Nepal border, a statement issued here said.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and attended by senior officials from various states and security agencies, the statement said.

Among those present were Secretary (Border Management) Dr Rajendra Kumar, SSB Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth, Principal Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sanjay Prasad, and Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Mihir Kumar, and others, it added.

The discussions focused on key border security challenges and strategies for strengthening infrastructure along the Indo-Nepal border.

