Balrampur (UP) Oct 9 (PTI) At least 14 children sustained burn injuries due to electric shock when a high-tension wire fell on a house in the Harihar area here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when the children had gathered in the house to attend a function, in Udaipur Majgawa village, they said.

The children were rushed to Shivpura Community Health Centre from where three in serious condition were referred to the district hospital, police said, adding the children are under 14 years of age.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate K Karunesh, rushed to the spot and directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for treatment of the injured.

