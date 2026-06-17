India News | UP: History-sheeter Injured in Police Encounter During Vehicle Checking in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A history-sheeter was injured in a police encounter during a vehicle checking operation in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Santpura area under the Sikandrabad police station limits when police intercepted a suspect during routine vehicle checking. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused, in which the latter sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

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The injured accused was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they recovered an illegal country-made pistol, cartridges, a motorcycle, and an empty cartridge case from the accused's possession. Officials further informed that Vinod alias Kalia is facing more than six serious criminal cases.

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Circle Officer Deepak Kumar of Sikandrabad said further investigation into the matter is underway.

The individual identified in this encounter is Vinod alias Kalia, resident of Sudha, Sikandarabad, a wanted accused in registered case 461/26 at Sikandarabad police station. He is a history-sheeter with about half a dozen cases of robbery, theft, and other charges.

Stolen items worth approximately ₹25,000 cash, a laptop bag, a bedsheet, a silver coin, an illegal 315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, an empty cartridge, and a Splendour bike without a number plate were recovered from him. (ANI)

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