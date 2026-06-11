India News | UP: Illegal Madrasa in Sitapur Being Self-demolished After DM Order, Rs 10 Lakh Fine Imposed

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a significant move against illegal encroachments, the management of a madrasa built on government-owned pond land in Sitapur has begun self-demolishing the structure following a stern order and a heavy fine imposed by the district administration.

Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) and Collector, Dr Rajaganapathy R, on Wednesday, stated that the case pertains to the Kachnar area.

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The action follows an order issued under Section 67(5) by the DM's court, which mandated the immediate removal of the illegal structure and upheld a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking on the development to ANI, DM Dr Rajaganapathy R said, "This pertains to the Kachnar case. We issued an order under Section 67(5) through the DM's court. This order explicitly directed them to either remove the structure--the madrasa built on the pond land--themselves or face forcible removal by the administration."

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The District Magistrate further informed that the administration had upheld the previous order issued to the Tehsildar, which included a financial penalty.

"We confirmed the imposition of a Rs 10 lakh fine. Following this, we received information today that they have initiated the removal process themselves," he added.

The DM emphasised that this action is part of a broader crackdown on land grabbing in the state.

"Continuous action is being taken by the district administration in accordance with the government's clear directives to remove all illegal encroachments and take strict measures against land mafias," Dr Rajaganapathy R said.

The district administration has warned that any further encroachments on public property will be met with similar stringent legal action and heavy penalties.

Earlier on June 3, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, the administration demolished an illegally constructed madrasa on government land in Dasna, officials said.

DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said, "During an inspection conducted by the Revenue Department, it was discovered that an illegal madrasa had been constructed on government land... Despite the issuance of a notice, the structure was not removed by those responsible. This illegal construction is now being demolished by the Revenue Department... A case is being registered against the individual who encroached upon this government land and carried out the construction." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)