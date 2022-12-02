Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing another woman to fake her own death, the police said on Friday.

The accused woman was inspired by a television show, officials said.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Payal, a resident of Badhpura village - about 15km from Greater Noida, befriended the victim and killed her with the help of her partner, Ajay Thakur.

She also planted a suicide note in her own name, and tried to pass it off for a suicide, the police said.

Officials said that the deceased worked at a mall in Gaur City area of Greater Noida, and knew Ajay.

The accused revealed during questioning that the victim was of a similar build as Payal, and so the plan was hatched to fake Payal's death.

Ajay took the victim to Payal's house, where her throat was slit and her face distorted using acid and hot oil.

She managed to pass the body off for her own even with her remaining family and later escaped with her partner.

"Payal's family believed it to be her body and also cremated it," the police said.

The matter, however, came to light when the victim's family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

The police launched a probe and detained Payal and Ajay on suspicion.

Dadri police station officials told ANI that the accused woman, during question confessed to the crime, and revealed that she had watched a TV serial a few months back, and hatched the plan with her partner.

Initial investigation revealed Payal's father owed money to his relatives.

Failing to repay the loan amount, he faced harassment. Apparently having no other options left, both Payel's parents ended their lives by hanging themselves, said officials.

They said that following her parents' suicide, the accused, Payal, decided to fake her own death.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol from their possession.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)

