Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned in the comprehensive beautification of the spiritual hub, Ramnagari Ayodhya, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

The government is vigilantly overseeing all aspects of spirituality, mythology, education, medicine, and transportation, it added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, in Mysterious Circumstances, at House in Masoodpur, Manhunt Launched To Nab Her Husband.

A significant stride in this direction is the initiation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project, which aims to ensure safe, seamless travel for visitors and smooth traffic flow.

After 2017, the Yogi government has worked tirelessly to address Ayodhya's traffic concerns. Functioning at 20 intersections, the ITMS is set to extend its vigilant gaze to two additional intersections shortly. With an estimated cost of Rs 47.74 crore, the project started in October 2021. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the project on January 17, 2022. This work has been done under the Smart City Scheme.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses on Preparing Index of Education, Health, Economic Condition of Families and Industry.

ITMS project has started at 20 locations in Ayodhya, with plans to extend this transformative project to the New Bus Stand Ayodhya and the currently under-construction Airport Road.

The areas under vigilant traffic monitoring include Riqabganj, Civil Line, Hanuman Cave, Shri Ram Hospital, Naya Ghat, Saket Petrol Pump, Devkali Bypass, Sultanpur Bypass, Rae Bareli Bypass, Sahadatganj Bypass, Guru Gobind Singh Square, Police Line, Tedhi Bazaar, Udaya Square, Devkali Tiraha, Gudri Bazaar, Post Office Square, Naka Tiraha, Guru Gobind Singh, Sahadatganj Hanumangarhi Square, and DM Square.

Following the completion of this expansion, traffic signals have been activated to streamline vehicle movement. Technosys Security System Pvt. Ltd. spearheaded the execution of this project, and the monitoring operations are coordinated from the temporary control command centre in Amaniganj Jalkal Parishad. Additionally, survey work is in progress at the Mangal Pandey intersection.

Project Manager Nikhil Srivastava highlighted the integration of cameras with the traffic signals for enhanced surveillance. Proactive measures, including public announcements, have been implemented to keep the traffic smooth and to raise awareness about traffic rules among the residents.

Yogi government has installed an extensive public address system across 14 strategic locations in Ayodhya. This initiative serves as a vital channel for disseminating timely information about traffic rules to commuters.

Notably, the monitoring room issues warnings promptly in the event of a signal violation. Also, the government has strategically placed emergency call boxes at 20 key locations. These boxes will relay crucial information to the central control room in an emergency, offering valuable assistance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)