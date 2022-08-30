Etawah, August 30: A 28-year-old convict undergoing imprisonment for the offence of rape at the district jail here cut off his private parts on Tuesday, officials said.

Anil Kumar alias Annu (28), a resident of Jalaun district, has been admitted to the district hospital, Jail Superintendent Ram Dhani Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Arrested for Raping Baby Girl in Kushinagar On Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates and Toys.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with a 2019 rape case, Singh said, adding that the inmate used a blade to cut off his private parts.

