Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jails, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, who had tested positive for COVID -19, on Saturday said his condition was better.

“There is an improvement in my health condition. I am resting at home. No one in my family has tested positive for the virus,” said the 50-year-old minister.

Singh had on Friday tweeted, "After detecting primary symptoms of the corona, I had got my test done on September 9. The result has come positive. As per the medical advice, I have isolated myself at home."

In another tweet, he had requested all those who had come in his contact in the past one week to get themselves tested.

Before Jaiki, about 12 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had tested positive for the virus.

Two of them, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, succumbed to the infection.

