Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Assets worth about Rs 40 lakhs belonging to a liquor smuggler were attached by the administration here on Friday, said officials.

According to the district administration of Jaunpur, liquor smuggler Virendra Yadav is a resident of Kabiruddinpur police station under the Gaurabadshahpur area. The action was taken against him under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act.

As per the order of District Magistrate Jaunpur, the property illegally acquired by Yadav and his three motorcycles are estimated to cost Rs 40 lakhs. (ANI)

