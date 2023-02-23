Pilibhit, Feb 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association on Thursday alleged that the Pilibhit district magistrate misbehaved with a principal magistrate of a court here and said it would write to the chief minister, seeking action.

District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar Laxkar along with a police team and other staff members entered a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) courtroom on February 17 when an evidence related to a 2016 criminal case was being recorded, the association said in a statement.

It said it is demanding immediate action against Laxkar so that the judicial officer can work independently, impartially and fearlessly without any external pressure.

The DM is accused of "misbehaving" with the principal magistrate, Sunmbul Irshad, the statement said.

However, Laxkar told PTI that he had visited the Juvenile Justice Board courtroom to conduct a routine inspection.

"I am authorised to inspect the board and its proceedings, as per law. I am not aware of the charges against me neither have I received any communication regarding the same," he said.

Secretary general of the association Harendra Bahadur Singh said that an unanimous resolution has been passed that a representation should be sent to the chief minister regarding the conduct of the DM.

