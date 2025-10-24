Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): A 65-year-old daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death over a family dispute in Tiwarpurwa village of Amethi district, police said on Friday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gyanendra Kumar Singh, the incident took place on October 23 at midnight when the victim, identified as Nirmal Kashyap, was attacked and severely beaten.

"Upon receiving information on 112, the SHO immediately reached the spot. The man was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) hospital, where he was declared dead," Singh said.

The official added that preliminary inquiry suggests a family dispute may have led to the incident.

"The family members have pointed towards a family dispute regarding the incident. An FIR will be registered and further action will be taken," the ASP said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three people were killed on Wednesday afternoon under the Ramnagar police station area of Varanasi in a bike-truck collision near Tengra mod, officials said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Atul Anjan, the officials immediately inspected the incident spot and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary.

The truck involved in the accident is registered in Chhattisgarh, and upon contacting the owner and questioning the driver, it was found that the driver is originally from Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the deceased male was originally from Mirzapur, while the deceased female was a resident of Chandauli. (ANI)

