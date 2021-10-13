Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 13 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Law minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday met the families of a BJP worker and the driver of Union minister Ajay Mishra who were among those killed during Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The minister arrived in the district without any official protocol and visited the family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra in Shivpuri locality of Lakhimpur city and driver Hariom Mishra in Parsehra Khurd village under Phardhan (Kheri) police limits, party sources said.

Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

Eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in the violence that had erupted on Tikonia-Banbirpur road here on October 3.

The farmers were allegedly knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Also Read | India Withdraws COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed on UK Nationals Travelling to the Country.

Shubham Mishra, another BJP worker Shyam Sundar, and Hariom Mishra were allegedly lynched by the farmers.

Pathak's visit coincides with a delegation of Congress leaders, including former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital and demanding immediate dismissal of Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Accompanied by district BJP chief Sunil Singh, district vice presidents Vijay Shukla Rinku and Anurag Mishra, and Awadh region head Kamlesh Mishra, Pathak participated in the rituals being performed at Shubham Mishra's house.

District vice president Vijay Mishra and Anurag Mishra told PTI that the law minister extended deep condolences and assured both the families of all assistance.

The minister avoided interaction with media persons during his visit here. But when contacted later, he told PTI over phone that he had gone to extend condolences and pay his tributes.

“We are with the families of all the deceased. It is a very unfortunate incident and the guilty will be punished after an impartial inquiry,” he said.

He said that he met the families of the two deceased and assured medical help and treatment to the parents of one of them who are not well.

"The families have not made any demand but we are with the families of all the victims. We also assured them of impartial action in the matter,” he said, adding that he will visit the third victim soon.

“I will meet the families of all the victims,” he said.

While Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP general secretary S C Mishra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha have visited the homes of the four farmers and journalist Raman Kashyap, they are yet to meet the families of the other three deceased.

While some district-level BJP leaders did visit the homes of the two party workers and driver, Pathak is the first notable personality to do so.

A sum of Rs 45 lakh each was also given to the families of the two BJP workers and the minister's driver as compensation, an amount equal to that provided to the kin of the four farmers and the journalist.

The compensation cheque to the families Shubham Mishra and Hariom Mishra was given by BJP's Lakhimpur (Sadar) MLA Yogesh Verma, away from the media glare on Thursday.

A government official has said that the ex-gratia money has been given to families of all eight people by the government.

The visit of Pathak, who is a Brahmin, also appears to have a political overtone as the three belonged to the same caste as the minister. It is also being seen as a message to BJP workers that they are cared for by the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)