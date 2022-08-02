Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on the grounds of her age.

During scrutiny, the nomination paper of the SP candidate was not found valid and rejected as she is 28-years-old and does not fulfil the required age criterion of minimum 30 years for entering the House, Election Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.

The candidate has in her affidavit and electoral identity card mentioned her age as 28 years, which does not fulfil the minimum age criterion, he added.

Following the development, Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan, who filed their nominations as BJP candidates on Monday, are set to enter the Upper house.

